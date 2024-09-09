HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in Caterpillar by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $329.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.63. The company has a market capitalization of $159.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

