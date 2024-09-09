HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 64 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,075 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 119.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in American Express by 15.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $244.06 on Monday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $261.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $173.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.