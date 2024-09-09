Head-To-Head Contrast: Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) & Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Firstsun Capital Bancorp and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firstsun Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National 10.49% 5.33% 0.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Firstsun Capital Bancorp and Simmons First National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firstsun Capital Bancorp $363.57 million 3.24 N/A N/A N/A Simmons First National $1.37 billion 1.88 $175.06 million $1.33 15.35

Analyst Recommendations

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Firstsun Capital Bancorp.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firstsun Capital Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Simmons First National 1 3 0 0 1.75

Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.57%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Firstsun Capital Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.6% of Simmons First National shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Simmons First National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Firstsun Capital Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firstsun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services. It also provides loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, and small business administration loans, as well as consumer loans, such as personal, 1-4 family, home equity, multi-family, credit card accounts, overdrafts, and other revolving loans. In addition, it offers remote deposit and cash management products; wealth management and online banking products and services; and trust products, including personal trust and agency accounts, employee benefit and retirement related trust and agency accounts, investment management and advisory agency accounts, and foundation and endowment trust and agency accounts. The company was formerly known as Sunflower Financial, Inc. and changed its name to FirstSun Capital Bancorp in June 2017. FirstSun Capital Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

