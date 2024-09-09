Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (HCWC) to Raise $4 Million in IPO

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (HCWC) expects to raise $4 million in an initial public offering on Friday, September 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 400,000 shares at a price of $9.00-$11.00 per share.

In the last year, Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. generated $55.7 million in revenue and $20.3 million in net income.

Maxim Group LLC served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company whose wholly owned subsidiaries provide consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. Note: At the same time as this IPO, Healthier Choices Management Corp. (symbol HCMC on the OTC Market) will spin off Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (HCWC Proposed) through the distribution of the outstanding shares of the company to the HCMC shareholders on a pro rata basis based on their ownership of HCMC. Through its subsidiaries, Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. operates: – Ada’s Natural Market, a naturalÂ and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items. -Paradise Health & Nutritionâ€™s 3 stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items – Mother Earthâ€™s Storehouse, an organic and health food and vitamin chain in New Yorkâ€™s Hudson Valley, which has been in existence for over 40 years; Greens Natural Foodsâ€™ eight (8) stores in New York and New Jersey, offering a selection of 100 percent organic produce and all-natural, non-GMO groceries & bulk foods; a wide selection of local products; an organic juice and smoothie bar; a fresh foods department, which offers fresh and healthy â€śgrab & goâ€ť foods; a full selection of vitamins & supplements; as well as health and beauty products, and Ellwood Thompsonâ€™s, an organic and natural health food and vitamin store located in Richmond, Virginia. GreenAcres Market, an organic and natural health food and vitamin chain with five store locations in Kansas and Oklahoma with 30 years of history. Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. also sells vitamins and supplements, as well as health, beauty and personal care products on its websiteÂ www.TheVitaminStore.com. Additionally, through its Healthy Choice Wellness Centers, the Company offers premium and optimized whole person-centered care and services addressing common concerns including immunity, anxiety, mental fortitude, sports recovery, and more with a specialization in IV nutrient drip infusions and intramuscular injection treatments. Note: Net income and revenue are for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. filed an S-1/A for its IPO: 4.0 million shares at a price range of $9.00 to $11.00 to raise $40.0 million.) “.

Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at 3800 North 28th Way Hollywood, FL 33020 and can be reached via phone at (305) 600-5004.

