Hedera Price Hits $0.0508 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $23.07 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00042937 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,235.59299 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04963351 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $21,874,404.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

