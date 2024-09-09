Hedera Price Tops $0.0511 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Hedera has a market cap of $1.89 billion and $27.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00042417 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013531 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,615,235.59299 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04963351 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $21,874,404.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

