Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Holdings Trimmed by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC cut its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCVI. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 126,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 92,686 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $2,953,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,877,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCVI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.62. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,353. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

