Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $68.54. 65,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,874. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.