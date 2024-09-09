Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Buys $71,100.00 in Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Juan Miguel Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Herbalife alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00.

Herbalife Stock Down 9.4 %

Herbalife stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,132. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $686.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HLF. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Herbalife

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 5,249.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 136,008 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after buying an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Herbalife by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.