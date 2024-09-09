Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.25. 695,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,132,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Herbalife Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Herbalife by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Herbalife by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Herbalife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Herbalife by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

