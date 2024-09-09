Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $17.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,608 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.