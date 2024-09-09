Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 151 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE TJX opened at $115.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
