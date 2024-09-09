Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Sells 325 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.