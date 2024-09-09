Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stake Raised by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 411,373.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,867 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

