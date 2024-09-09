Humacyte’s (HUMA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

Humacyte Price Performance

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 277,090 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $1,792,772.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,029,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,070,049.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,551,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 65.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Humacyte during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Further Reading

