Hxro (HXRO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.38 Million

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Hxro has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $528.25 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hxro is www.hxro.com. Hxro’s official message board is blog.hxro.com.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

