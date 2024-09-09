Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Shares Down 7.4%

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06). 70,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 125,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Hydrogen Utopia International Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £16.96 million, a PE ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hydrogen Utopia International news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,873.11). Corporate insiders own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

