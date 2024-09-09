IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Gap Down to $21.86

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.86, but opened at $20.98. IMAX shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 2,404 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Get IMAX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMAX

IMAX Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $88.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.52 million. IMAX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 95,182 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IMAX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.