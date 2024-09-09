Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $156.73

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $156.73, but opened at $168.07. Impinj shares last traded at $173.94, with a volume of 149,112 shares traded.

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -496.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.86.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $2,367,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total value of $46,181.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,422 shares in the company, valued at $10,259,194.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $2,367,150.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,043,344.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,304 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at about $103,252,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $25,747,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $30,116,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $19,195,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

