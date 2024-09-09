Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Down 3.3%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.71 and last traded at $44.00. 69,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,017,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 805,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,388,753.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $150,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,697.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 805,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,388,753.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,780 shares of company stock worth $6,393,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 164.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

