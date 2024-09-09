Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

INCY traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.32. 606,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,421. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,189 shares of company stock worth $2,812,522. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

