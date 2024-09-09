Indivior’s (INDV) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Indivior (LON:INDV – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.72) price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of INDV stock opened at GBX 794 ($10.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 653 ($8.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,877.20 ($24.68). The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,005.06, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 949.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,307.46.

Get Indivior alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jo Le Couilliard bought 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($13.23) per share, for a total transaction of £14,989.40 ($19,709.93). Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.