InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $2.18 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $19.66 million, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.