Insider Buying: Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Insider Acquires £60,750 in Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) insider Yetik Mert purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £60,750 ($79,881.66).
Genel Energy Trading Down 2.5 %
GENL stock opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.97) on Monday. Genel Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 64.10 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of £204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.44, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.60.
Genel Energy Company Profile
