Insider Buying: Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL) Insider Acquires £60,750 in Stock

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) insider Yetik Mert purchased 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £60,750 ($79,881.66).

Genel Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

GENL stock opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.97) on Monday. Genel Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 64.10 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of £204.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.44, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.60.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

