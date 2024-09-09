Insider Buying: TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ludski purchased 250,000 shares of TerraCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($30,612.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

TerraCom

TerraCom Limited develops and operates coal mines in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Guildford Coal Limited and changed its name to TerraCom Limited in November 2015.

