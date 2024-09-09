Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Sells 22,114 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 22,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $2,332,142.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,958,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,880,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BancFirst Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.29. 259,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,006. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $110.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.51.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BancFirst by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BANF. StockNews.com downgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

