Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells C$441,791.70 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total value of C$441,791.70.

CM traded up C$1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting C$82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.95. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$82.15. The firm has a market cap of C$77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$79.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cormark raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$79.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

