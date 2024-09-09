Insider Selling: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Sells C$441,791.70 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Hratch Dikran Panossian sold 5,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.89, for a total value of C$441,791.70.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance
CM traded up C$1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting C$82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.95. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$82.15. The firm has a market cap of C$77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
