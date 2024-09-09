Insider Selling: ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Sells 3,379 Shares of Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE OKE traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $92.03. 2,825,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,431. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.25. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

