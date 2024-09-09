InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Up 2.2 %
NSPR opened at $2.80 on Friday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
