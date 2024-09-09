InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Up 2.2 %

NSPR opened at $2.80 on Friday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InspireMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InspireMD in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InspireMD by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.