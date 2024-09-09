Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products Price Performance
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Installed Building Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.