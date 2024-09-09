Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,761 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

