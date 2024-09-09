Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,492 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

Intel stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

