Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $155.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.21. The stock had a trading volume of 81,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,965. The company has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.25. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $72.60 and a twelve month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $97,476,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,289 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after purchasing an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

