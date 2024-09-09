Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,079 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $51,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,181,408.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $161.65. 545,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,765. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.