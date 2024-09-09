Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading 0.9% Higher

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $479.99 and last traded at $476.20. 256,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,511,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $471.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $458.74 and a 200-day moving average of $418.53.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock valued at $24,601,076. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,238,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

