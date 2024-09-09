Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,722 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.9% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,479,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

IEFA stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.