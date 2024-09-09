Invera Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 3.3% of Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after acquiring an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $243.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

