Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,544,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,115,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,073,929,000 after purchasing an additional 206,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $451.50 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.33.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

