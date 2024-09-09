Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $671,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after buying an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after buying an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $284,337,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.70. 552,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,281. The stock has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $175.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.