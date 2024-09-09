Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Bought by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,692 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $10,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

