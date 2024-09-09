Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.00. 6,602,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,378,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IREN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy

Iris Energy Stock Up 10.1 %

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 478.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.