Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.00. 6,602,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 12,378,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IREN. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Iris Energy
Iris Energy Stock Up 10.1 %
Institutional Trading of Iris Energy
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Iris Energy by 478.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
About Iris Energy
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.