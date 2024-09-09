iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $64.64

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.64 and last traded at $65.33, with a volume of 79568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.