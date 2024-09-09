iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.33

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.33 and last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 5955574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $117.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after buying an additional 1,529,043 shares during the period.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

