iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $547.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The firm has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

