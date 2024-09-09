iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.81

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.81 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 5073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.28.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $938.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,125.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

