iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 187.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,156 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $158,046,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,573,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,711,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.91 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.30.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

