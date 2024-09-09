iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 214,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 557,946 shares.The stock last traded at $70.85 and had previously closed at $70.22.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 18,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.