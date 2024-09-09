iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.82

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.82 and last traded at $112.53, with a volume of 120665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.67.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $179,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

