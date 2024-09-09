iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Purchased by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Finance LLC owned about 1.23% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $3,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 328,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $25.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12-month low of $20.29 and a 12-month high of $25.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.91.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

