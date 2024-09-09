iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

